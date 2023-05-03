Three men have been shot dead at a bar in Santa Cruz.
They have been identified as Brandon Charles, 36, a proprietor of Pipiol Road, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, Dale Alexander, 43, a mason of Jigga Hill, Cantaro Village, and Brian Parouse, 57, a taxi driver of McCarthy Street, Cantaro Extension.
A fourth person was wounded in the gunfire and remains in critical condition at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Police said the men were liming at Webster’s Bar located along Cantaro Extension, Cantaro Village, Upper Santa Cruz, when two gunmen entered at around 11.30pm.
Eyewitnesses told police that the gunmen opened fire on Charles who was standing at the entrance.
The men then chased Alexander, who attempted to hide under a pool table. He was shot multiple times about the body. The shooter then emptied Alexander’s pockets.
Parouse was next. He was shot as he attempted to escape.
Police said a fourth person who was liming at the bar was hit twice in the back.
The wounded man, a 53-year-old taxi driver, waited for the gunmen to leave in a waiting vehicle, before he went to his car and drove himself to the hospital.
Police have not yet determined a motive for the killings.