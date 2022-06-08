FIRST Citizens Bank (FCB) customers will have to pay a $1.25 processing fee for transactions to other local banks via online banking, starting from June 17.
FCB in a notice via e-mail to its customers yesterday said this new fee is to help the commercial bank ensure its commitment to providing the very best online banking services to its customers.
The bank indicated that online bank transfers to local third party financial institutions have been made quicker and easier.
“These payments will now be completed within two business days,” the e-mail stated.
FCB also highlighted that some clients who have attempted to make payments to certain banks were unable to successfully complete their transactions.
Steps to avoid such actions depending on the payee bank, the following may be required when making online or mobile banking payments:
• The transit number must be included before the account number
• Omit “.00.” before the account number. The transit number is five digits and the account number is seven digits (total of 12 digits)
• The recipient’s name is mandatory
• Ensure the account number is valid—The account number must not exceed the maximum length. The account number must not include special characters.
The bank further advised that credit card payments to other banks cannot be made via First Citizens online banking.
“We, therefore, recommend that payments be made to an account at the other credit card issuing bank. Once credited to the other bank account, payment to the other banker’s credit card can then be made via that bank’s online banking platform,” the e-mail added.