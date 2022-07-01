Learning loss resulting from the lack of face-to face classes has resulted in a drop in SEA (Secondary Entrance Assessment) performances in 2022.
Speaking at an SEA news conference on Friday, Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly announced a reduction in overall achievement in this year’s exam scores.
Of the total of 19, 079 students who wrote the exam, she said, the number of those who scored above 50 per cent totaled to 37.06 per cent, a decrease from the 2021 percentage of 52.49.
The percentage of those who were placed in secondary schools but scored under 50 per cent increased from 44.9 per cent in 2021 to 52.6 per cent in 2022 while those placed scoring under 30 rose from 11.8 per cent in 2021 to 7.5 per cent in 2022.
The number of students scoring over 90 per cent, she said, decreased from 3 per cent in 2021 to 0.47 per cent in 2022.
The number of students that have to re-sit SEA this year amounted to 10.3 percent as compared to 2021, in which 5.8 per cent were asked to re-sit.
“What these statistics show is a clear reduction in achievement linked to the learning loss predicted globally and locally due to the lack of face-to-face schooling. This particular cohort which wrote sea in 2022 would have been engaged in online learning for the past two years and they would have been into their second term of standard three when schools closed,” she said.
Over 9,000 students, she said, who were placed into schools despite scoring under 50 and 30 percent, or those who required additional resources will be asked to access a vacation revision program funded by the Government at over 26 secondary schools throughout the country.
The programme is scheduled to run for four weeks between July 18 and August 12.
This programme, she said, would be coordinated by school principals to allow for these students to adapt to face to face classes and increase academic capacity. The cost, she said, was estimated to be $10 million.
“To allow students more time essential for a solid foundational education in the fundamental area of mathematics, English language arts and English language writing as such the Cabinet has approved a vacation revision program which will run for four weeks during the period July 18 to August 12, 2022 and 26 secondary schools face to face,” she said.
For those who were asked to repeat the SEA exam, she said parents should encourage their children.
“You children are being given a second chance to acquire much needed skills. This is not the end. They are better for having done the exam, encourage them as they sit again,” she said.
Speaking of the new online portal to access SEA results, Gadsby-Dolly said the website had seen approximately 315, 000 hits. She said the portal will replace paper-based results in the upcoming years.
“For the first year, parents and guardians were able to access the electronic version of their child’s results via the SEA portal in the ministries website. Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate the ministry’s team. A lot of hard work went into this, and the public appreciated the efforts. There were approximately 315,000 hits to the SEA portal. It is intended this portal will replace paper-based results however in 2022 parents must access the paper-based version to register their children for secondary school in 2022,” she said.
No public Ranking
The public announcement of top-ranking schools and SEA performances will be discontinued by the Ministry of Education this year as a result of “unhealthy competitiveness.”
Minister of Education Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said that the announcement based on preliminary scores was intended by the Ministry to celebrate the achievements of young scholars throughout the country.
However, as a result of the changes in society, she said the practice has morphed into one that places pressure on students and focuses on the ranking as opposed to the achievement.
“The Ministry of education has for some time publicly acknowledged the top sea performers at schools based on preliminary examination scores. In so doing, the MOE has been sharing with the public the top examination SEA performance. The intention behind this practice was to inspire and openly commend and celebrate our nation's young scholars and to encourage other learning and hearing about these top performances to achieve similar success.”
“However as recent events have shown this public practice has also begin to result in less that desirable and wholly unintended results, in particular this public practice has resulted in students who have performed admirably to the extent of securing places in their secondary school of first choice to have their meritorious performances overshadowed by an unhealthy competitiveness often driven by parents over relative examination scores which are preliminary,” she said.
Concerned by the practice, she said, these public announcements will be halted.
Only after the review process by the Ministry is complete, she said, parents or guardians can request an official ranking that will be provided privately.
“The Ministry of Education is extremely concerned that this public practice now has the ability to cause our young scholars to be placed under undue pressure to secure a high ranking based on preliminary exam scores. The government has taken the decision that with effect from this year the Ministry will no longer be making public announcements of rankings at the SEA based on preliminary examination scores.”
“Rather and with effect from 2022, the ranking list of SEA scores will only be finalized after the review period has elapsed and upon written request only consideration will be given by the Ministry of Education to the provision of the final rank to parents or guardians individually and privately,” she said.