President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association (TTRNA) Idi Stuart says he expects Covid-19 vaccination among nursing staff to increase significantly now that there is a choice of vaccines in the country.
Stuart made the comment yesterday as he noted Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s concern about not enough nurses being vaccinated.
During Wednesday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said just about 50 per cent of nursing staff had been vaccinated.
“Nurses make up about 6,600 persons. We want to vaccinate as many nurses as possible,” Deyalsingh said.
“We don’t want any healthcare worker to fall prey to Covid-19 or the Delta variant. We don’t want you to pick it up from a patient, we don’t want you to give it a patient. We don’t want you to take it into your communities where you live, your households, public transport. So whilst at the level of the doctors, the physicians, it is over 90 per cent. We still ask nurses to do the necessary research, work with us and get vaccinated.”
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Stuart said 50 per cent nursing staff being vaccinated is a good start.
On Wednesday, Deyalsingh had said some 18 per cent of the population had been fully vaccinated with 31 per cent receiving at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
“So, 50 per cent of nurses being vaccinated is actually higher than the national average currently,” Stuart noted.
Moral suasion
Stuart said many unvaccinated nursing staff have indicated that they had a preference of vaccine and now that there is a choice between Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, he expects the vaccination numbers to increase.
T&T received several large shipments of vaccines over the past week. Some 82,000 AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Canada came in last Thursday, another 33,600 of the same brand of vaccine was delivered by COVAX and yesterday a donation of over 305,000 Pfizer vaccines was received from the United States. Prior to the arrival of the new batches of AstraZeneca vaccines, the Sinopharm vaccine was the only one available for distribution.
“Seeing as we now have the AstraZeneca being available, I am confident, and we are already seeing, that a lot of nursing personnel are gravitating to take that vaccine. So, within two months, we believe those numbers will be dramatically improved and the nursing population will be at least at 70 per cent,” Stuart said.
Stuart said the association has continued to promote and encourage vaccination to its members, however he said people have a right to choose and he would not support any measures that could be seen as “forcing” anyone to take the vaccine.
“If it becomes law then the association will abide by that but currently it is not law,” he said.
Noting the stance taken by several private medical facilities, which are requiring their staff to be vaccinated by September 1 or undergo weekly Covid-19 testing at their own expense, Stuart said he did not support this approach.
“We prefer more of an encouraging approach towards vaccination as opposed to making it mandatory,” he said.
Stuart also called on the Government to address issues facing the nursing sector.
“We have a lot of issues going on, particularly short-term employment. The Government is encouraging nursing personnel to get vaccinated but we find it ironic that we are deemed so important now, but they don’t see us as that important to make nursing personnel permanently employed. All those nurses who are doing yeoman service up at Couva and Arima, seeing about these critically ill Covid patients, none of them are permanently employed. All of them are on three-month or six-month contracts. It is totally disrespectful,” he said.