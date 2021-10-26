Effective November 8, adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents (LPRs) will be exempt from this vaccination requirement, although unvaccinated U.S. citizens and LPRs, including children, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one day before departure and be retested upon their arrival to the United States.
All adult foreign national international air travelers, meaning individuals 18 years or older, coming to the United States will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight. Vaccinated air passengers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of arrival to the United States, or written documentation of recovery from COVID-19 after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection and a letter from a licensed health care provider that the passenger has been cleared for travel. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will accept all FDA-approved or WHO-authorized vaccines for air travel and entry into the United States. This new requirement does not affect issuance of a U.S. visa. The list of approved vaccines can be found on the CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/proof-of-vaccination.html
Unvaccinated children (individuals 17 years and younger) will follow the testing regimen of their parents traveling with them. For example, unvaccinated children traveling with vaccinated parents will need to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of arrival to the United States.
The CDC continues to strongly recommend against air travel by U.S. citizens and LPRs who are not fully vaccinated. However, all such travelers who return to the United States will be required to provide the following prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight:
• Provide proof of a negative COVID test result taken 24 hours prior to their departure; and
• Provide proof they have purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival.
For more information on applying for visas, please visit https://tt.usembassy.gov/visas/.