ONLY one of the two men accused of murdering six-year-old Sean Luke has decided he will be giving evidence in his defence, should it be determined by the court that he has a case to answer.
The other accused will not be testifying, but may be calling two witnesses to testify on his behalf, his attorneys said.
However, this will only take place after all of the prosecution witnesses have completed their testimonies, coupled with if presiding judge Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds dismisses no-case submissions that are expected to be made on the men’s behalf following completion of the State’s evidence.
This was disclosed by their attorneys at the end of yesterday’s hearing.
Asked by the judge whether accused Akeel Mitchell, 28, will be calling any witnesses should it be determined he has a case to answer, criminal defence attorney Randall Raphael said he would not.
However, should it reach the stage where the defence was required to open its case, the attorney said Mitchell will be calling two witnesses.
The names of those witnesses were not disclosed.
With regard to the second accused, Richard Chatoo, 30, attorney Kelston Pope informed the judge as far as he was aware his client has taken the decision to testify in his own defence if required.