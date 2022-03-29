Ancil Dennis stands alone.
Dennis, former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary, is set to become the political leader of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM).
Up to press time last night, Dennis was the only nominee for the top position, which was formerly held by Stacy Davidson-Celestine.
The last PNM Tobago Council internal election in 2020 saw a hotly-contested battle among four candidates, but this time, with the PNM in opposition in the 14/1 configuration of the THA, there are fewer takers for the top post.
For the position of chairman, the only nominee was Learie Paul. Paul was the unsuccessful PNM candidate for Black Rock/Plymouth, while Charles Adams, the unsuccessful PNM candidate for Mt St George/Goodwood, is the only nominee for the position of vice-chairman.
Sources said one of the few top positions to be contested is general secretary, where the nominees are Ricardo Warner and Akissi London.
There are 17 positions on the party’s executive. Yesterday was nomination day, but the PNM in a news release stated that no permission is being given for the media to cover the nomination process and no permission was being given for any media house or media personnel to attend the nomination process.
The party said information would be released subsequently.
The PNM Tobago Council election will be held on Sunday, April 24.