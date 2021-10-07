Only vaccinated police officers will be patrolling safe zone areas from Monday.
This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday.
“As of right now, we have over 2,000 police officers who have been fully vaccinated, and quite a bit more who have received their first shots. So we have enough officers to patrol these safe zones that have been prescribed by the Government. What is taking place so far is that we are shaping up to have a team of officers, vaccinated officers from each of the nine policing divisions who will be going out and conducting their checks. They too will be asked to carry their verification that they have been vaccinated to avoid any complications. So we are putting things in place right now, with this in mind,” Jacob told the Express by phone.
He called on citizens to adhere to the laws and regulations which will govern the safe zones as police will be out in their numbers.