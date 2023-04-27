Only women left alive

GRIEVING FAMILY: Parbatee Kumar, centre, sighs on the shoulder of her mother-in-law Linda Bajnath, at the family's home at Charlo Village, Penal, yesterday. On Wednesday Kumar's husband, son and brother-in-law were killed during a triple murder at their home when men dressed as officers of the law gained entry and brutally murdered the three men. At right is Parbatee's dog, Brownie. -Photo: DEXTER PHILIP