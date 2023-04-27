Only women left alive

The surviving mother, wives, and daughters of the three men who were executed by gunmen on Tuesday morning have fled their house in Penal.
Out of fear that the killers will return, the family will have no wake nor religious services for their slain loved ones as they are scared for their lives.
The matriarch of the family, Linda Bajnath, 64, wept as she said told the Express on Wednesday that it has been hard for her to leave the house at Matura Road in Charlo Village, which is the only home she has lived in.
Bajnath said that she hoped the authorities can assist with housing for the family, as their breadwinners have been killed.
At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, gunmen clad in a dark tactical uniform with bulletproof vests with the markings “Police” clothing stormed into the extended family’s house and called only the men of the household.
Anand Kumar, 42, his son Kishore, 18, and Anand’s brother-in-law Rolley Hosein, 26, were pulled out of their beds at around 4 a.m. and forced to lie face-down on the ground in the garage.
The gunmen fired off about 12 rounds and shot the men in their heads and upper bodies.
The women of the house were left unharmed, huddled on the upper floor of the house.
On Wednesday when the Express returned to the house, Bajnath, her daughter-in-law Parbatee Kumar, who is Anand’s widow and Kishore’s mother, and other female relatives, were at the house.
They said they are staying with other relatives and returned only briefly to pack their possessions.
Bajnath said, “I do not want to live here anymore. I am real frightened. I will be glad if I get a little help in any way. I would be so thankful and so glad for a little house. I really need that, I really need it. I born and grow up here. My mother say when I was born, they moved over here and I am 64 years old so is 64 years I am living here.”
Homicide detectives said on Wednesday that they are still gathering information on the case and searching for a motive for the mass killings.
Kumar said she did not know why their house was targeted by gunmen.
She said that she wanted to leave the house months ago when the first attack on a family member occurred on the premises.
On January 24, David Bajnath, was in his apartment on the ground floor of the house when he was confronted by a gunman at around 10 p.m.
David was shot in the arm and the gunman ran off.
After his discharge from the hospital, David left the house.
Two months later, on March 27, David’s stepfather, Narine Singh, 54, was killed when he sat up in his bed as a gunman pushed a firearm through the louvres of a bedroom wall and shot him.
Singh’s wife, Mala Bajnath-Singh, who is Bajnath’s sister, also fled the house.
After Tuesday’s killings, Kumar said that she is scared for her life and those of her daughters, aged 20 and 16.
The younger has been preparing to sit her CXC examinations in the coming weeks.
“I do not work. I am a single mom now. I need help for the funerals,” she said.
Kumar said she and Anand had a “very good” relationship for 22 years.
She recalled their last night together, up to when the gunmen came.
“The night before I cooked curry aloo and saltfish. He ate and my son ate and everything was good. When we heard the knocking and the banging, I run. I run and hid under the bed. I was afraid. I didn’t know my husband and son gone. I only knew when my sister-in-law started to cry. Then I watched through the louvres and I saw three of them on the ground,” said Kumar.
She said she longed for justice for her husband and son.
“I wish they could catch the persons. I wish they could catch them. They were not involved in anything. My innocent husband and son,” she said.