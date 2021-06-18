Ghost town

Backflash: "Ghost town" Pedestrians walk past closed businesses on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, normally a hub of activity, as newly implemented Covid-19-related restrictions are in effect. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) wishes to clarify to members of the public that supermarkets, mini-marts, pharmacies, religious organisations (for the purposes of weddings and funerals), funeral homes, essential workers and other essential services, as per the Regulations, are allowed to operate during the period 5:01 am and 10:01 am on Saturday 19th June, 2021 and 5:01 am and 10: 01 am on Sunday 20th June, 2021.

All other activities are not allowed.

The TTPS is committed to ensuring that persons stay off the road unless it is necessary during this time, in order to minimise movement in keeping with the rationale for the State of Emergency, which is to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the population.

Persons requiring emergency assistance during curfew hours are asked to contact the Operational Command Centre at the following hotline numbers: 480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.

For clarification on matters of what can and cannot be done during curfew hours and the State of Emergency, please contact the Covid-19 Legal Hotline at 74-COVID (742-6843).

Vaccine row

A spat over vaccines has erupted between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

The T&T Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs yesterday issued a statement strongly rejecting the “recent, misleading, disrespectful and potentially damaging comments” ascribed to Dr Leslie Ramsammy, adviser to the Ministry of Health in Guyana, critical of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

...PM under fire

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has come under fire from Guyana for his comments on the Russian Sputnik Covid-19 vaccine.

Guyana’s adviser to the Health Ministry Dr Leslie Ramsammy as well as The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) issued statements chiding Rowley for insulting the people of Guyana.

‘Traffic at pre-pandemic levels’

POLICE described yesterday’s heavy traffic all over the country as on a level before Covid-19 restrictions that took effect in March 2020.

“Traffic was on pre-pandemic levels,” said Sgt Brent Batson, road safety co-ordinator with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

Mad rush at supermarkets

IT was a Christmas Eve-like atmosphere in supermarkets yesterday as people rushed out to stock up on supplies for the Labour Day and Father’s Day weekend during which curfew hours have been extended.

During today which marks the Labour Day holiday and Father’s Day which is tomorrow, people are only permitted to be outdoors between the hours of 5.01 a.m. to 10.01 a.m.

The curfew in effect on these days is 10.02 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Even though there was a plea by Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee not to crowd the supermarkets yesterday, he said most of his member stores described the last-minute rush like “Christmas Eve”.

Rush to clear arrears

There were long lines at Water and Sewerage Authority service centres across the country yesterday as hundreds of customers rushed to pay outstanding debt in light of the Authority’s renewed debt recovery and disconnection programme.

Crowds gathered outside WASA’ St Joseph head office and service centres in Chaguanas and at Mon Chagrin Street in San Fernando.

The lines wrapped around the buildings as early as 7 a.m.

