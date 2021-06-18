The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) wishes to clarify to members of the public that supermarkets, mini-marts, pharmacies, religious organisations (for the purposes of weddings and funerals), funeral homes, essential workers and other essential services, as per the Regulations, are allowed to operate during the period 5:01 am and 10:01 am on Saturday 19th June, 2021 and 5:01 am and 10: 01 am on Sunday 20th June, 2021.
All other activities are not allowed.
The TTPS is committed to ensuring that persons stay off the road unless it is necessary during this time, in order to minimise movement in keeping with the rationale for the State of Emergency, which is to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 virus on the population.
Persons requiring emergency assistance during curfew hours are asked to contact the Operational Command Centre at the following hotline numbers: 480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.
For clarification on matters of what can and cannot be done during curfew hours and the State of Emergency, please contact the Covid-19 Legal Hotline at 74-COVID (742-6843).