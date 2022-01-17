Opposition MP Khadijah Ameen has said open-pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims have resumed with immediate effect.
Ameen, the United National Congress (UNC) Member of Parliament for St Augustine and shadow Local Government Minister, stated this takes effect following consultations with the UNC chairmen of municipal corporations and local government councillors.
On Thursday, the Office of the Attorney General announced that the ban on open-pyre cremations for Covid-19 corpses had been lifted.
This was a victory for the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) which had taken legal action against the State for the ban.
Last Friday, SDMS acting secretary general Vijay Maharaj said guidelines for open-pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims, in keeping with the public health regulations, were sent to the Attorney General.
Maharaj had told the Express that the guidelines state that there will be no more than 25 people at the cremation site for each funeral.
The casket of the Covid-19 victim is to sealed and never opened.
The ashes are to be collected the following morning as is customary and in keeping with the Hindu rituals and traditions.
The Attorney General’s Office is now expected to release communication with respect to the guidelines.
A tragedy for T&T
In a release on Saturday, Ameen stated that all Covid-19 protocols will still be observed at the cremation sites including social distancing, masks, sanitisation and small gatherings.
She said while this may be a victory for Hindus, it is also a tragedy for Trinidad and Tobago.
“In a land where every creed and race should find an equal place, for 18 months, the right of Hindus to practise their religious beliefs were stifled. No one, of any religious persuasion, should have to endure the anguish that our Hindu brothers and sisters had to endure over the past year and a half in T&T.
It should not have even happened. And, it is the intention of the UNC to ensure that not a single day is added to the already 18 months of the deprivation of the right to religious belief and practices by some in our multicultural nation,” she stated.
She pointed out that since the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, open-pyre cremations for Covid-19 victims have been prohibited by the Health Ministry.
She said objections to this policy came from many quarters, including the Opposition citing that prohibition of open-air cremations was not a recommendation of the World Health Organisation (WHO) or any recognised body.
Meanwhile, a release from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation has advised the public and funeral homes that applications for open-air/pyre cremations for Covid-19 deceased are to be submitted to the corporation’s chief executive officer (CEO) to have such cremations scheduled in compliance with current Covid-19 protocols.
Applications are to be submitted via e-mail to cttrcceo@gov.tt.