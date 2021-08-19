A quantity of marijuana with a combined weight of four kilograms was seized by officers of the Port of Spain Task Force during an Operation Strike Back 3 exercise on Tuesday.
During the exercise, several homes in Port of Spain were searched, and as the exercise continued, the officers proceeded to the Central Division, where they found four kilograms of marijuana in an abandoned lot in Cunupia.
The marijuana was seized.
The exercise was coordinated by ACP Yusuff Gaffar and Snr Supt Terrence Nobbee, spearheaded by W/Supt Lancaster, Supt Kisoonlal, ASP Walker, and supervised by Sgt. Alexander, W/Ag/Cpl Fernando, PCs John, Remy, Paul, Bacchus, Gangoo, and the K9 Unit.