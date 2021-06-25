Champs1

On a hilly terrain at Mt Dor, Champs Fleurs police found a marijuana field on Thursday. 

This one was of the finds during an Operation Strike Back exercise in a joint  team of officers of the NDTF West, NDTF Central, NDTF Intel, NDTF East, Area East Ops Unit, TTPS K-9, and Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard.

Police said they found 275 grammes of marijuana, as well as 500 fully grown marijuana trees which were discovered in the hilly terrain between Mt Dor Extension and Spring Valley Mt Dor.

The marijuana trees were subsequently burnt.

Also during the exercise, police arrested two people for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and a quantity of marijuana. 

A 27-year-old man and 28-year-old woman, both of Champ Fleurs, were arrested for being in possession of a Taurus pistol with 15 rounds nine-millimetre ammunition.

The exercise which was conducted between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. was led by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, coordinated by Supt Montichard, W/ASP Powder, Insp Pitt, supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Cpls Forde, Superville, and Gooding. 

