Opportunities at home

Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali says as his country develops its agriculture, technology, tourism and oil and gas sectors, it must also seek to strengthen its human resources as people are the most vital component in taking the country forward. He said it was therefore crucial at this time for members of the Guyanese diaspora to return home to take advantage of the opportunities being offered and contribute to building the country.
Ali made the comment during an outreach event for members of the Guyanese diaspora living in Trinidad and Tobago, held at the Radisson Hotel in Port of Spain on Saturday evening.
He told Guyanese citizens in T&T that they may have left their home country seeking better opportunities but assured that Guyana was now in a position to offer more opportunities than were available before they left.
“I want you to come back home,” he said.
Ali likened Guyana to a tree that must be nurtured to grow and bear fruit.
"And every single citizen must be watering that tree to achieve the aspirations that we want...
“Every single individual, whether you are political or non-political you have an opportunity to join the train of One Guyana but, guess what, the train is moving and we will not stop this train and give you time to decide whether you will join. The train will continue to move and when you make the decision that you are ready to consciously join the train you will be welcomed.”
Guyana has been leading the region in offshore oil discoveries in recent years, boosting the country’s economy.
But Ali said there is more to Guyana than oil and gas and his government will not narrow its focus on the energy sector.
He said Guyana is poised to produce some 810,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026 and is positioning itself to be a leader in the region, utilising the revenues from oil and gas to develop its other sectors.
He said this includes investing in cutting edge technology, research and development and software development training in schools.
“That is what is going to take us to a new level.”
Ali boasted of several ongoing projects including a number of new hospitals under construction, a hydoponics city and a sporting stadium. He said Guyana will become one of the world’s greatest economies.
20,000 scholarships for citizens
Additionally, Ali said Guyana will offer some 20,000 scholarships, grants and free university education to ensure that its citizens are well-trained and qualified.
He said while these opportunities will be offered within Guyana at first, his government is looking at opening it up for the diaspora.
Also speaking at the event, Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said there were thousands of Guyanese living in T&T. He said they are welcome to return home as they have a valuable contribution to make to Guyana’s progress.
Mustapha stressed the importance of food security and the agriculture sector saying the Guyana government would not make the same mistakes as other countries.
“Today countries that build their economies on tourism and oil and gas sectors are looking aggressively towards agriculture because they see a future in agriculture.”
He said a country could have all the natural resources in the world but this would mean nothing if focus is not placed on food security.
“Caricom has now adopted the position that they recognise that we in the Caribbean are importing too much of food from outside and we should try as much as possible to reduce that food import bill to have food security and to be resilient...
“So, what we are doing in Guyana, we don’t want to make the same mistakes as countries around the world made in terms of agriculture and food security. While we are happy that we are now an oil and gas producing country, we are now seeing all the sectors in Guyana moving and growing...”
Guyana Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond said focus is also being placed on the country’s tourism industry and expanding its hotel room stock to be able to accommodate more visitors. She said direct flights to Guyana will soon be offered by British Airways.
Guyana Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, too, called for support from the Guyanese diaspora. He said there are approximately 2 million Guyanese nationals living outside of Guyana and the country needs all hands on deck.
During the Question-and-Answer segment of the event, a number of Guyanese nationals residing in T&T expressed their desire to return to their homeland. However, some expressed trepidation with being able to find jobs and housing. Some complained of not being able to access support from the T&T Government to cope with hardships they faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.