Opposition Members of Parliament have abstained from today's sitting of the House of Representatives as our COVID-19 safety concerns are yet to be addressed after raising them almost a week ago.
Upon the news of the Prime Minister testing positive for COVID-19, the Opposition wrote to the Speaker seeking guidance and assurances that measures were being implemented to protect all members.
"Days later, it is quite concerning that we have received no response or guidance on a matter which threatens everyone within the Parliament" Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in a statement today.
"One must ask the serious question if Trinidad and Tobago is now a one party state, where opposing voices are being stifled in our Parliament.
Opposition Members take their Parliamentary obligations very seriously, however, as we have seen reported in the media, thirty-five citizens have gone into quarantine as a result of being primary and secondary contacts of the Prime Minister" Persad-Bissessar said.
As it stands, she said, the Opposition still unsure how many members of our House of Representatives have been primary or secondary contacts of the Prime Minister.
"Today as the Government announces new lockdown measures to try and stem the spike in positive cases, one has to wonder why the Government refuses to subject Parliament to the same standards as the rest of the nation. Why is the government applying one rule for citizens and another rule for themselves?"