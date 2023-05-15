Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says if the Privy Council rules in favour of the United National Congress (UNC) on Thursday the Government would have lost all political, moral and legal authority to govern this nation.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, has challenged the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022 for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act, 2022.
The legal action was struck down by the High Court and Appeal Court in Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the Privy Council’s website, on Thursday Privy Council justice Lord Reed, Lord Hodge, Lord Briggs, Lord Kitchin, Lord Richards will deliver their decision following the hearing of the case on March 15, 2023.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said Government’s defeat in this case would expose how they are prepared to misuse and abuse the Parliament for their own selfish ends.
“They were prepared to violate the Constitution by denying the people their democratic right to vote by entrenching themselves in office to the detriment of our cherished democracy and the public interest. No amount of political damage control by Al-Rawi (Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi) and clever political fancy footwork by Dr Rowley (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) can change the fact that the Government has fractured our democracy in such an outrageous manner,” she said.
She also questioned whether Al-Rawi is “back-pedalling” given his “about-turn” comments on the Privy Council’s scheduled judgment on local government this Thursday.
Persad-Bissessar referred to the Sunday Express report saying she noted with “great amusement” the comments made by Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi in the report where he indicated: “We look forward to the decision of Privy Council. Whether it may be is irrelevant because everybody has accepted that there is an election ahead of us; we all know that, and for me, my eyes are solely on the implementation of the reform so the people can have a more powerful local government at work for them.”
Persad-Bissessar knocked Al-Rawi’s remarks as she pointed out what he said previously.
“This is a far cry from his previous arrogant and bombastic statements about the legal validity of the Government’s scandalous postponement of the local government election for an entire year. When we protested the postponement of the election on the basis that the government was afraid to face the polls and was acting illegally, Rowley (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) and Al-Rawi dismissed our concerns and said they were confident that they were acting illegally. Why are they trying to back peddle now? Is this a case of pre-emptive political damage control in anticipation of the ruling by the highest court in the land because they expect to lose?” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said back then Al-Rawi had boldly declared and defended the extension of local government bodies.
She further noted that when the Government won this matter in the Court of Appeal Attorney General Reginald Armour was quick to herald the victory for the Government.
Persad-Bissessar said Armour had issues a statement saying the Court of Appeal has “validated” the position of the Government on this issue and thanked the legal team lead by Douglas Mendes.
Persad-Bissessar said now with the judgment around the corner the tune has changed.
She said “It is curious that the Government is seeking to downplay the significance of this judgment given their previous strong statements proclaiming the legal validity of their actions,”.
Persad-Bissessar said that last week, Energy Minister Stuart Young launched a “vicious attack” against the UNC and Balgobin-Maharaj in the Parliament for daring to challenge the Government in court and claimed it was responsible for the Government’s $1.2 billion legal bill.
“We are resolute in our stand that it is every citizen’s right to challenge the legality of the Government’s conduct. The Government cannot rely on the legal incompetence of Armour, Al-Rawi and Stuart Young and then top that off with million-dollar briefs for PNM friends and family dressed in silk and claim that they have a duty to defend all claims. This is ridiculous,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the government has no duty to defend illegal conduct on its part.
“Defending matters that are indefensible for the sake of lining the fat pockets of their PNM friends and family at taxpayers’ expense is unfair as this money could be spent to fix potholes and buy beds for hospitals. It is the Government’s illegal actions and exorbitant legal fees that the PNM’s legal friends and family are charging that is responsible for the astronomical legal fees,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar added the she took note of the views expressed by former head of the public service Reginald Dumas that it would be a “serious blow” to the Government if the Privy Council were to rule in the UNC’s favour.
The UNC, she said, has maintained that it is entitled to challenge the Government’s decision to postpone the local government elections because it is an insult to our democracy and a fracture of the rule of law and constitution.
“We therefore look forward to the judgment of the Privy Council on Thursday and regardless of the outcome we are confident that we stood for democracy and the rule of law. We will respect and abide by the outcome and would expect the Government to do the same,” she said.