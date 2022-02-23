Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with Trinidad and Tobago nationals living in Qatar today. Many of the professionals are employed with Qatar Airlines and Qatar Energy.

The group included the following nationals:

Adrian Sookhan

Stephanie Aqui

Barry Aqui

Dillan Ramjattan

Shinelle Roberts

Chrisandrea Cruickshank Pawlak

Sandy Singh

Govinda Soomai

Keron Matthews

Therone Jack

Christopher Narine

Adam Pawlak