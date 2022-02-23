Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s trip to Qatar came under fire from Opposition members who, on Monday night, accused him of going there to “relax” and not tackle the critical issues gripping Trinidad and Tobago.
Rowley left last Friday for Doha, Qatar, to attend the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.
At the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting, several speakers criticised the Prime Minister’s absence from Trinidad and Tobago.
Opposition MP Rodney Charles asked what was the cost of the Qatar trip.
He said Rowley left the country and neglected to assume responsibility for the spate of crime and last week’s island-wide blackout.
“Trinidad and Tobago was not even in sideline meetings with the Secretary General Mohamed Hamel on Sunday when he received a number of ministers from member countries of Iran, Nigeria and Venezuela. We do not count! Truth be told, Rowley and his team in Qatar are on a rest-and-relax mission,” Charles said.
Charles said since August 2021 when former police commissioner Gary Griffith demitted office, this country has had 324 murders.
“Instead of assuming responsibility for escalating crime, Rowley runs away in far-off Qatar to play golf. He was not at the meeting of the big boys in the conference that he attended,” he said.
“I ask the question how many hundreds of thousands of dollars in first class travel, in per diem, in hotel and incidentals, all the scarce foreign exchange being wasted... It is an all-expenses-paid trip paid for by we, the taxpayers,” he said.
He said this was the Prime Minister’s version of an “all-inclusive fete”, only in Doha.
Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh, who delivered the feature address, also knocked the Prime Minister.
He began his speech by apologising on behalf of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who did not speak at the meeting as scheduled.
Indarsingh said the former prime minister was “unavoidably absent” due to a “very critical meeting” she had to attend.
Indarsingh said answers must be provided about the February 16 island-wide electricity blackout.
“The Prime Minister has left the shores of Trinidad and Tobago without giving you an explanation in terms of what transpired,” he said.
Opposition MP Barry Padarath said the Prime Minister was in hiding. “Prime Minister Keith Rowley moved from hiding out in Trinidad to hiding out in Qatar,” he said.
He slammed the Government for not providing answers on the blackout, and chastised Energy Minister Stuart Young and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, whom he said he would continue to expose with respect to the power outage.