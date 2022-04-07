Where is the “President Guaido” that the United National Congreess (UNC) was supporting to lead Venezuela?
This is the question that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wants Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Naparima MP Rodney Charles and the UNC to answer.
Addressing a public meeting at the Diego Martin South Community Centre on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister castigated the Opposition for consistently “seeking to undermine every aspect of the country’s foreign policy”.
Rowley said when the United States wanted regime change in Venezuela, the Trinidad and Tobago Opposition got involved and jumped in, saying they wanted “President Guaido, too”.
“You (the UNC) take our country down the road publicly supporting somebody who is not even in the Parliament in Venezuela and agreeing with the Americans that they should be on the OAS (Organisation of American States) executive, and writing the American embassy asking them to sanction Rowley and Stuart Young because they allow the Vice-President of Venezuela (Delcy Rodriguez) to come to Trinidad. ‘Allow’, eh? So we should be sanctioned by a foreign power. And then the foreign power itself gone to Caracas (to speak to officials in the same Maduro government),” he said.
“And when we said we will speak to the government that the UN (United Nations) acknowledges in Caracas because we stay with UN principles...they (the UNC) were still undermining us with their ‘President Guaido’ foolishness.
And when the Americans wanted to talk to Venezuela (recently), who they went to talk to in Venezuela? The UNC?” the PM asked sarcastically.
“Tonight, I want to ask the UNC and Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Doppy: where is President Guaido?” he said. “And our media here is so very convenient. The PNM (People’s National Movement) is held to a higher standard. If a PNM opposition had done what the UNC did, the media would be on our case every Sunday, every commentator, all of them.
“And, of course, the minute somebody say that Trinidad and Tobago is falling apart, oh my Lord, that was music to their ears,” he added.
Rowley said one of the first things he had to do when he assumed office in 2015 was to go to Jamaica and “eat humble pie and apologise for the behaviour of Kamla Persad-Bissessar because Jamaicans were about to boycott T&T products, which would have caused mass unemployment in Trinidad and Tobago. I had to sit there with 14 Jamaican ministers, smoke coming out their ears...and now I have to listen to them (the UNC) telling me about foreign policy”.
PM on Mark: What disability?
The Prime Minister also hit back at persons who accused him of mocking UNC Senator Wade Mark’s “physical disability” when he mimicked Mark at a public meeting on March 22.
He said last week he was telling the country about a parliamentarian who was “screaming” about the new Attorney General’s citizenship status when people accused him of mocking Mark’s “physical disability”.
“All of a sudden, screaming to the top of your voice is a physical disability. And (people) accusing me of mocking Wade Mark’s screaming disability. Well, I could tell you, if I knew Wade Mark had a disability, I would not touch it. Because the only disability I know that he has is when he comes to Parliament on a regular basis trying to ‘buss a mark’ and most times he is lying, and he is the only Speaker in any Commonwealth Parliament who had to appease the Parliament by apologising for lying to the Parliament,” said Rowley.
The PM said one of the big issues the UNC “going on and on and on with” on every platform is the fact that he (and his daughter) had each purchased an apartment in Tobago. He mocked the UNC, which he said was behaving as if it had discovered some secret.
“(They saying) ‘These are the documents, I find them’. You know what the documents are? They are public documents from the Registrar General’s office. Anybody who is idle or drunk could go there and find it—‘Rowley purchased an apartment in Tobago’. But you know what shocked them? It was purchased...purchased! You had to be a kinda jackass to be a Prime Minister and purchasing apartment when a contractor could build a house for you,” he said.
The Prime Minister referred to a house which was built by a particular contractor and when questions were raised with the owner, he said it was pumpkin and cucumber money.
“Another one was living in a bungalow in Siparia and the minute she became prime minister, a mansion went up in Philippine, with the contractor painting his (company’s) name off the equipment,” he said, adding that the same contractor left the country the day after the 2015 election and “has not set foot back since”.
Rowley suggested that the Opposition forces, including the PDP (Progressive Democratic Patriots), were joining hands.
“I am not surprised that some of them coming together and we hearing now that the PNM is in trouble because they coming together. Is not the PNM in trouble, is Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
“But I have seen it. Mine eyes have seen the glory of the electorate. When they (Opposition forces) get you again, they will do it to you again because the leopard doesn’t change its spots. All they want is another opportunity,” he added.