ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi criticised the Opposition yesterday because he said they were not disclosing how many of their MPs have been vaccinated.
Al-Rawi asked: “What on Earth could be prohibiting the Opposition from simply speaking to the fact that ‘X’ is vaccinated or not as the business of the people requires more people in the Parliament? Don’t you think in the time of a pandemic that’s basic information? Where are the voices?... We want to reclaim our society, we want to re-open and we are telling people please vaccinate to operate, so what is the nuclear secret code in saying how many of the 19-plus-six people are vaccinated or not.”
He was speaking to TV6 before the opening of the new session of Parliament yesterday.
Asked to comment, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said he could not immediately answer the question, and needed to consult his colleagues.
Activist escorted away
Earlier yesterday, activist Ishmael Samad was escorted from opposite the Parliament building by the police, as he stood on Abercromby Street holding up a placard asking about a company involved in the oil sector.