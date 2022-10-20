Opposition members of Parliament have raised questions on the quality control and inspections being done at facilities of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
The questions arise following the collapse of a 36-inch pipeline at Godineau Bridge, Mosquito Creek, on Tuesday; and a leak at Mon Repos, San Fernando, yesterday.
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says it is now the responsibility of WASA and the Ministry of Works and Transport to “work around the clock” to resolve two major water leaks disrupting supply to areas of South Trinidad on the eve of the Divali festival.
Moonilal has called on the authorities to ensure that supply is restored in the affected communities in the shortest possible time.
He said tens of thousands of residents were affected by the leak, and it was “a major blow” to Hindus in Oropouche East and other communities who were cleaning their properties in preparation for the festival of lights on Monday.
“The Water and Sewerage Authority and Ministry of Works and Transport must deal with this matter by repairing these two ruptures in the water-delivery system post-haste,” he said.
Moonilal also called on the authorities to ensure quality control and regular inspections of these and other works, so as to avoid future interruptions.
“At a time when WASA has committed taxpayers to a US$80-million loan to improve its service, it is unacceptable that it is undertaking such shoddy works that have led to the collapse of its delivery system,” he said.
RIC, stand up and take note
Princes Town MP Barry Padarath has also criticised the Government for its reduction in allocations to WASA by more than $600 million in the area of materials, supplies and maintenance in the past two national budgets.
Padarath said: “...with the cuts at WASA in these critical areas, the collapse of ageing, dilapidated pipelines into the Godineau River yesterday (Tuesday) came as non-surprise, since the Opposition has been raising these matters over the past few years which have fallen on deaf ears.”
Padarath said the pipelines at Mosquito Creek serviced thousands of citizens in South Trinidad, and the incident came at a time when there was a greater demand for water by citizens in the build-up to Divali.
And he called on the Government to work expeditiously to have the pipelines replaced in the shortest possible time to alleviate the woes of citizens affected.
Padarath also called for an immediate review of all mains, sub-stations and other related infrastructure in the public-utilities sector, in light of Tuesday’s incident, as well as the two blackouts that many parts of the country experienced earlier this year.
The MP said it was time for the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) to stand up and take note of the recent incidents.
“The Government, through the budget statement, indicated that the much-needed capital investment into the public-utilities sector will be based on increased water and electricity rates. This, therefore, means that infrastructural development in this sector is dependent on citizens carrying the burden for a service many of them either do not receive or are unhappy with,” he said.