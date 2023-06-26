The UNC members will not be present at the 25th sitting of the Senate today, Opposition Senator Wade Mark said yesterday.
He said yesterday that members will instead be performing their constitutional duties.
Mark, who spoke at the Opposition news conference in Port of Spain, said that UNC members will be absent from the sitting, where the Minister of Sport is expected to move the next stage of the Anti-Doping in Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2023.
He said that members will instead be partaking in the “sacrosanct” nomination day duties for the August 14 local government elections.
“That is a sacred space, we are the official opposition in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We have a party called the United National Congress, we are taking part in the local government elections, we have duties and responsibilities to carry out on behalf of the people, to sustain, preserve and promote the democracy of Trinidad and Tobago,” Mark said. “We are going to do our democratic duty to ensure that on our nomination day the UNC is represented in all electoral districts and we in the Senate have responsibilities on nomination day...We have work to do in accordance with our democracy, we have work to do consistent with what is required in our constitution. So, we are going to carry out our duties (today) on behalf of the people. The UNC Senate bench will not be present at the Senate sitting (today),” he said.
Mark said the Senate’s standing orders dictate that the branch would meet on Tuesdays unless the Senate upon a motion moved by a Minister decides otherwise.
He said that no such motion was moved.
He said the decision to hold a sitting today was a distraction and “abuse of power”.
“Does not the Government know in advance that they needed to amend the anti-doping law? Why are you coming on nomination day to put us out to deal with anti-doping because of your inability to set a proper agenda for the Parliament?
“There is no legislative agenda for the Parliament, and you are coming here to tell us we must meet on Monday. Did not the Government know that the 50th anniversary of Caricom was coming up on July 4, 2023, and they would have celebrations in Trinidad? No, the Government wishes to distract to abuse and misuse its power against the UNC and the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” Mark said.