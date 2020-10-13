Akeem Fleary

Akeem Fleary is expected to appear before a Siparia Magistrate on Tuesday to answer the charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Ruger

The Ruger revolver and six rounds of ammunition allegedly found on Akeem Fleary.

The 24-year-old Oropouche resident was arrested during an anti-crime exercise on Monday, after a Ruger revolver with six rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Officers attached to the South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) were on mobile patrol along Abby Street, when they stopped and searched Fleary.

During the search, the loaded revolver was discovered.

Fleary was arrested and subsequently charged.

