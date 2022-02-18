TWENTY-SIX-YEAR-OLD Lorenzo London, nephew of former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Orville London, is missing at sea off Tobago, following a fishing expedition with his brother, fire officer John London, yesterday afternoon.
Orville London was on the shoreline at Back Bay with Lorenzo’s parents, Alva and Cheryl London, as they looked out to sea hoping for his recovery.
His mother told the Express her sons John and Lorenzo went fishing from the rocks at Back Bay when tragedy struck at around noon.
Swept away by wave
“A wave swept Lorenzo into the water from the rocks he was standing on. Efforts to rescue him proved futile as he slipped below the waters. Emergency personnel were called to the scene,” said the mother of six.
Lorenzo’s body was spotted close to shore, but was not recovered up to press time.
Cheryl London said her missing son was a recent graduant of The University of the West Indies, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree with honours in Economics and Finance.
“I warned my sons not to fish at Back Bay as the area has dangerous waves and currents,” she said.
Tobago police, TEMA, CERT, the Fire Service, members of the Coast Guard and lifeguards assisted in recovery efforts.