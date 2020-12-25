Trinidadian farm workers

OUT OF WORK: Trinidadian farm workers at Schenck Farms in Canada outside of their quarters.

Farm workers who remain stranded in Canada will endure a, “lonely and sad,” Christmas within at multiple farms throughout the country.

There is a repatriation flight on December 28, but workers who are awaiting confirmation told the Express on Thursday that the holiday will be spent in uncertainty and longing for the chance to reunite with their loved ones in Trinidad.

Despite a promised flight by the National Security Ministry, many remain unsure of how the plan will unfold as news of the flight being rescheduled to December 29 was sent to some.

Some, who felt neglected in the months prior, have instead chosen to renew year-long contracts with some farms to source a steady flow of income.

“I don’t know what to say, because we came up here to make a living for our families. Now our children are back home awaiting their father to come home for Christmas. What do we tell them? What do we do? This has not been a good experience for any of us. I know that they said they are getting us home but I don’t know,” said one worker at Manitree Farms in Ontario

“Families are having their hopes up and since February it has been the same thing. Some guys are up here since before the update. It is a sad Christmas for families at home,” said another.

On Wednesday, Minister of National Security, Stuart Young spoke at a news conference addressing the issue of stranded farm workers. He said that the Government has worked closely with the Government of Canada to ensure that workers would be returned. He said that workers who left during the border closure were told that they were subject to the Government's management of the border closure.

“Again, I smiled as I saw people bawling and screaming and jumping on that bandwagon because the Government has been working very closely with the Government of Canada. The Government’s approach has been the Ministry of National Security and the Minister of Labour which is in charge of these workers. In Canada is the liaison officer for our farm workers who are outside.”

“What I can announce is the two flights we brought back from Canada including the one we did yesterday, we did begin the process of repatriating out nationals who went out as farm workers. There were two categories, those who went out before we closed the borders. Then you all would recall there was large group that were actually threatening to sue the Government to go out and work and we warned them, at the time the signed indemnity and waiver agreements that they would go out of their own accord and if they were outside and they wanted to be subject to the Government’s border management system,” he said.

