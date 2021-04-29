Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the events over the past week regarding the increasing numbers of persons testing positive for the Covid-19 virus were chiefly responsible for the additional restriction measures implemented by the Government on Thursday.
Rowley, who was speaking at a press conference in Tobago, where he recently recovered from the virus, said that the last figure of positive Covid-19 cases provided to him was 328, which was the highest number recorded since the beginning of the pandemic last March.
“And I want you to take in the context of the days we were reporting single digits or early teens, and very quickly we’ve moved from that to reporting hundreds of confirmed infected persons, because while these numbers do not represent yesterday’s figure because it’s an accumulation of a period before, it does indicate only a portion of the infection in the country. These are the confirmed infections as from persons who have been sorted out through contact tracing or who brought themselves forward as a result of symptomatic observations.
“There must be very many other persons out there who are asymptomatic and are positive, or are confining themselves to home without the intervention of the health department. But seeing the confirmations growing as alarming as they have been growing, we can only come to one conclusion, and that conclusion is, that the level of infection in Trinidad and Tobago is reaching disturbing heights."
Following his announcement of the new restrictions among which included the lockdown of restaurants and bars, places of worship, gyms and fitness centres, casinos, betting shops, cinemas and clubs, the PM said there are a number of people, in leadership positions, who have been putting themselves above the regulations.
“It don’t apply to me. It don’t apply in my neighbourhood. I could organise a party because the police can’t come in here and the police can’t tell me what to do. Yes, the police will be able to tell you what to do home.”
He said prior to recent developments, they took the position that they would not overly intrude on the freedom of individuals even as they fight the virus.
“But if in so doing, persons are using that to misbehave and to create situations that threaten the rest of the country, then I want to let the country know that the existing laws and regulations of Trinidad and Tobago, I’ve been properly advised by lawyers who have been properly trained, and the advice that I have is that the existing laws in the Public Health Act, under regulations that flow from there, allow the police to intervene in private spaces if the police is duly of the opinion that what is going on in that private space is detrimental to the public interest with respect to this public health emergency."
He said those laws exist for that purpose and the police will be so advised and guided and therefore persons will not be allowed to do with impunity what was happening in spreading the virus behind their own walls or in their private space because they believe it doesn’t apply to them, and the common sense of not doing it doesn’t apply to them.
“And there are penalties to go with that, so I expect there will be greater observation of the request and demand that those parties, family gatherings, liming by a house next to a bar, and those kinds of things that the already overworked police will go one step further. And where they believe there are activities taking place which are inimical to the public interest, that under the protection of the existing law, the police will intervene,” Rowley said.