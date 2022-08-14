A Maraval man was shot dead yesterday morning while attempting to rob a group of men in Caura.
The deceased is Leonardo Borel, 25, of Saddle Road, Maraval.
Police said around 12.50 a.m. yesterday, two friends were liming along the roadway off the Caura Road, when a white Nissan Tiida pulled alongside them.
One man exited the car, pulled out a firearm, and announced a robbery. However, one of his intended targets was the holder of a licensed firearm.
The intended target pulled out his firearm and shot at Borel, hitting him several times.
Borel died on the scene.
The Tiida then sped off.
The police were notified, and a team of officers led by Cpl McKenna and Cpl James responded.
Police said Borel was “‘well known”’ to investigators, having been charged with over 16 offences.