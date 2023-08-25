Incoming local government councillors have been warned of the risks involved in carrying out their duties.
Newly appointed councillors of the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation were cautioned by outgoing corporation chairman Anthony Roberts, during the swearing-in ceremony of 14 councillors at the Mount Hope/Mount Lambert Community Centre, yesterday.
Speaking with reporters, Roberts said working in the corporation can get a bit dangerous as he advised councillors of the need to be “cautious because, remember, they are the front-line politicians, in the sense that they are they ones who interact on a one-to-one basis with the community, and we have had some experiences”.
On who will be the new chairman of the corporation, Roberts said he did not want to provide a name. However, he confirmed his confidence and support in the person tipped for the role.
He added that he could not say when the new chairman would be sworn in because “it is a matter between the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and the respective parties (People’s National Movement and United National Congress), for they are the dominant parties in San Juan/Laventille, so they’re sorting out their business and as soon as they sort it out, they will tell us, so we will convene a date as soon as possible in order to get the new chairman in office”.
Roberts said “when the council is properly constituted, in that the aldermen are appointed, then from among the members of council, i.e., is the councillors and the aldermen, they will nominate a chairman and a vice-chairman”.
With 12 PNM councillors and two UNC councillors sworn in, Roberts noted that generally, all councillors in the corporation do have a good relationship despite their differences in political parties.
He stressed that they work together for the benefit of the corporation, “we are working for the same people, the people of San Juan/Laventille”.
‘Work together’
Returning UNC councillor Racquel Ghany, for the electoral district of El Socorro/Aranjuez, admitted that in the midst of challenges, she learned to work with others despite being in the minority in the corporation.
“After one year, I learned to work together with the rest of the board of directors, we started to see a little change,” she said. “Finances is the challenge of our corporation to get things done, but in order for us to get things done, we have to learn to work together.”
Ghany said while she is looking forward to local government reform, “the resources aren’t equally shared”, adding: “We get what they can afford to give us (UNC councillors), but I hope within the reform that we get an equal share or more of the resources to uplift our districts.”
Asked about the UNC councillor’s concerns over the disparity in allocations, Roberts responded: “There are municipal corporations where they’re (UNC) in the majority, the PNM who is opposition there will get absolutely nothing, but we don’t operate that way, there are (UNC) councillors as well, they wouldn’t get the same thing as the PNM councillors, but we make sure that they get (funding) too because they have burgesses to satisfy.”
According to Roberts, funding has always been a major challenge, but he believes “with the new local government reform where we would be expected to get funding from the property tax, we expect that we will be able to do more because we will be able to get a little more funding from the property tax”.
“The Government will give you an additional subvention to make up for the shortfall,so that we expect to be in a better position as it relates to funding,” he further stated.
He said San Juan/Laventille is the only corporation that is well on its way in its preparation for local government reform.
“We have done a manpower audit because we wanted to find out what we have and where we have the shortfall that we can get the required staff because staffing is also a problem in local government.”
The former chairman added: “We might have been the only corporation to operate in terms of the setting up of committees, you know, it will be an executive council in the new legislation and we operate the committees that are supposed to be there.”
Desdra Bascombe, permanent secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, also noted: “We have the local government reform upon us, we will be continuing implementation, and as I was talking about funding, we mentioned property tax which will enable each corporation to have more money than they have been receiving from the Ministry of Finance for the last few years, so we have something to look forward to.”