TWO police officers assigned to the Princes Town Police Station are the subjects of an investigation ordered by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, who said she is aware of a viral video showing the violent arrest of a man on a pavement near the station building.
In the video recorded by a civilian on Carnival Monday night, the police officers, who are not in uniform, are seen pulling, pushing and dragging the suspect towards the station.
When the suspect begins resisting, one officer stomps on his head and kicks him in the face and upper body, while the second officer tries to handcuff the man. The second officer joins in the kicking, and both officers hold the man by his hair, pulling him to the ground.
It appears in the video that one officer places his knee on the neck of the suspect during the four-minute-long video while holding his gun. People can be heard asking the officers if the suspect would survive his arrest, and to ensure that the gun did not discharge.
“Oh gosh, boy. The man can’t breathe, boy. You have your knee on the man throat there you know…” someone says to the officers.
A third person steps in at one point and helps with handcuffing the man who is hustled away to the station.
There has been outrage on social media, with people comparing the arrest to the infamous George Floyd incident.
George Floyd, 46, was killed in 2020 after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US. Video footage captured by civilians showed a police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he was pinned to the ground. Floyd eventually died, and the police officer was later charged and convicted of murder.
The Express was told that the Princes Town suspect has been on the streets for more than a year, and witnesses have said he is often running about the town, acting erratically.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Harewood-Christopher said she was confident that the investigation will be carried out expeditiously, fairly and without favour, and she is awaiting the final report from those tasked with undertaking the investigation.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the South/Central Division, Lucia Winchester is overseeing the investigation, which will include an interview with the suspect, who has been charged with drug possession and resisting arrest, the Express has been told.
The man was granted his own bail of $20,000 on Tuesday, after giving police officers an address in Moruga, the Express learnt.
His relatives, who visited the police station yesterday, were told by officers that the whereabouts of the suspect were unknown.
There is no record of the man being treated for any injuries at the Princes Town District Hospital.