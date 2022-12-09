Witty, intelligent and colourful were some of the words used to describe former minister of justice Herbert Volney following the news of his passing on Wednesday.
Volney, a former High Court judge and former St Joseph MP, was 69.
Condolences poured in from Volney’s political peers who reminisced on their experiences with him.
Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial said she was shocked to learn of his passing, adding that it took a while to assimilate the news.
“‘Justice’, as I fondly called him, was a good friend and mentor. We met during the 2010 general election campaign as UNC candidates and hit it off immediately. As our friendship grew, I realised that he had many layers to his personality... he was outspoken and witty, very intelligent, grounded and modern-thinking. This showed in his work and service as Minister of Justice and MP for St Joseph. He will be greatly missed,” she said.
Former UNC minister Dr Devant Maharaj said Volney was a colourful character in both the Cabinet and the Judiciary.
“Always a quick wit he often painted himself as the custodian of Catholic values in Cabinet and representing those with mixed heritage as he was equally proud of his Dominican roots,” said Maharaj.
However, Maharaj noted that Volney’s controversial removal from office seemed to have had a serious mental and emotional impact on him.
“...His political focus evolved into a singular bitterness that appeared to consume his latter years. With no prior political experience to his assuming office in 2010, Volney styled himself as a political expert following his political demise, often making news with wild allegations or political positions,” he said.
Great sense of humour
Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir described Volney as a very hard-working MP and minister.
“As a former High Court judge he would have presided over many known cases, and as a judge he was known to be very astute and a no-nonsense man,” he said.
“The nation has lost a true servant to the nation...”
Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal also offered condolences to Volney’s loved ones, saying he had fond memories of his former colleague.
“I had the privilege of working as leader of government business while he served in the government. We have always enjoyed a fraternal relationship. I was always taken aback by his sense of humour.
“He was a colourful character, at times mercurial, but I saw in him a deep love for his country and notwithstanding our difficult times in government and outside we always remained in contact through social media postings...”
Attorney Larry Lalla reflected on Volney’s impact on his career in law: “In 1995 when I was admitted to practise law, I did my first trial in his court. It was a brutal case where my client was accused of chopping another man mercilessly. I lost but I believe he saw my potential and always thereafter would be happy to see me in his court.”
Lalla said Volney advised him to find strength in his faith and to always do what he believed was right.
“His political views are well-known and it is regretted that he did not live to see the change in the UNC that he has been advocating for the past years,” Lalla added.
Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Avinash Singh also extended condolences. “We sat on opposing political parties, but we were always cordial,” Singh stated.
“Lately, he was very interested in my agricultural post of produce on my parents’ farm. I invited him to visit only a few weeks ago, but it never materialised. May his soul find eternal peace and his family find the strength at this time,” he said.
Justice and Freedom Party
Volney’s latest political project was the formulation of the Justice and Freedom Party (JFP), which he’d hoped would become a viable alternative to the PNM and UNC.
The party was promulgated on May 8, 2022, with Volney serving as party convener alongside founder Rex Chookolingo. The party was due to have its leadership elections in May 2023.
Yesterday, Chookolingo said his heart was breaking for Volney’s loved ones.
“We spoke often and I will miss his counsel,” he stated.
“We had big plans to change the face of Trinidad’s political scene and make a big splash with the Justice and Freedom Party... and appeal to the young voters and others who have been previously sidelined.
“We were going to make Trinidad the paradise it should have always been. His love for Trinidad made him leave the bench and enter politics. There were so many wrongs waiting to be righted, and he was just the man to do it,” he said.
Chookolingo said Volney was reluctant to re-enter politics but eventually agreed, with his (Chookolingo’s) encouragement.
He said he felt guilty this may have affected Volney’s health. “My tears will not assuage my guilt. Words fail me in describing my sorrow,” he stated.