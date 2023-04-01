A total of 121 motorists were issued speeding tickets by police officers during the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day holiday.
Motorists are being warned to obey the roadway speed limits, to avoid paying hefty fines and obtaining demerit points on their driver’s license. Speeds have been recorded by the police of up to 170km/h.
Head of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, Senior Superintendent Clint Arthur said that drivers need to recognise the unnecessary risk they place on their lives and the lives of others when they speed and drive recklessly on the nation’s roadways.
Arthur highlighted the fact that the speed teams recorded the highest violations at night with the speed guns measuring speeds as high as 170km/h on the highways. He said these speeds are unacceptable and will not be tolerated and they pose a serious risk to all road users.
The police's Road Safety Coordinator Sgt Brent Batson added that excessive speeding continues to be the leading cause of driver loss of control situations. He said when this is combined with distracted driving and alcohol, it is a sure recipe for disaster.
He said that drivers need to reduce their speeds when approaching intersections, especially on the main roads at night. Batson added that drivers make mistakes and sadly often take chances. He said motorists need to assume that another driver is not going to stop and thereby reduce their speed as a preventive, defensive measure. Stop signs and stop lines don’t stop cars, Batson said.
According to data from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch Roadway Surveillance Unit, 20 people have died in road traffic collisions for 2023 compared to 26 for the same period in 2022, indicating a 23 percent year-on-year reduction.