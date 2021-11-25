MORE than 12,000 persons have received additional (third) doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said on Tuesday.
Responding to a question in the Senate from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, on when health care workers who are eligible for receiving the additional dose would receive it, Deyalsingh said the additional doses Mark was asking about were already available to health care workers, according to WHO (World Health Organisation) protocols, who fall into the sub-categories of people who are severely or moderately immunocompromised.
These persons, who include health care workers, have active cancers, are on dialysis, are taking immunosuppressant drugs for conditions like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, persons who may have HIV, or are immunocompromised in any way.
“To date we have administered over 12,000 additional shots. The process began about two weeks ago,” said the Minister.
Asked by Mark what percentage of the nursing staff had received their second dose, Deyalsingh said about 65 per cent of nurses were fully vaccinated, while between 95 to 98 per cent of doctors were fully vaccinated.
He said the protection of the health care workers has always been a priority for the Ministry of Health.
“We have always provided them with the highest grade of PPE (personal protective equipment), training policies and manuals and we have never run out of PPE,” he added.
Deyalsingh said the Ministry on February 7, 2021 started an education session with all stakeholders, addressing the topic of vaccine hesitancy. He said the Government prioritised health care workers for the first batch of vaccines—the 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca which came from Barbados—and continued to do so as it received more vaccines.