Over $14 million worth of marijuana was seized and a Venezuelan and two Trinidadians arrested after a fishing vessel was intercepted in the Gulf of Paria on Wednesday morning.
Police reports stated that around 3.30 am, a Customs and Excise vessel was on patrol when the officers saw a fishing vessel with three men on board, acting in a suspicious manner.
The Customs officials intercepted the fishing vessel, detained the three men and the vessel was escorted to Hearts-cut Bay, where it was docked. Officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) then conducted an extensive search of the vessel, where they allegedly found 295 packages containing marijuana.
Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel of Western Division visited the scene and photographed the illegal narcotics, which when weighed amounted to 158.54 kilograms, with a street value of $14,251,542. The three suspects, one Venezuelan and two men from Claxton Bay, were taken into police custody.
Enquiries are on-going.