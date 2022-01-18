Police officers have seized over $186,000 worth of marijuana found under a water tank.
The 13.83 kilogrammes of marijuana was discovered by officers of the Western Division Task Force during an anti-crime exercise in Petit Valley on Monday.
While conducting searches of known hotspots in the division, the officers were given information and went to a forested area along Morne Coco Road.
After conducting an extensive search of the area, 26 red packages with marijuana were found concealed in a crocus bag, stashed under a water tank. The quantity of narcotics has an estimated street value of $186,705.
Constable Tafari is continuing investigations.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Thompson and Supt Henry, coordinated by ASP Baird, Acting Insp Reyes and Grant with supervision by Acting Sgt Carmona and Acting Cpl Robinson.