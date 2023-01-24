Over $1 million worth of marijuana was seized at the Port of Port of Spain on Monday.
It was found during a joint intelligence-led, anti-crime exercise conducted by a team of officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the Customs and Excise Division and Port Authority Police.
Around 1.45 p.m. on Monday, the team went to a shed at the port, where a shipping crate was checked and searched. They found 18 black plastic packages, each containing quantities of marijuana which amounted to 28.8 kilogrammes, with a street value of $1,077,120.
The evidence was processed by crime scene investigation officers, who were able to find and process workable prints.
The exercise was supervised by Senior Superintendent Subhash Ramkhelawan and Superintendent Parriman of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department/ Criminal Records Office (CID/CRO), and conducted by Sgt Bhagwandeen, acting Cpls Neaves, Forgenie and Holloway and constables Greene and Daniel. Supervisor Ramdath led the contingent from the Custom and Excise Division, while Superintendent Ali supervised the officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Port Authority Police.
Investigations are being conducted by acting Cpl Holloway of the Port of Spain CID/CRO, and Customs Officer II Augustus, of the Customs and Excise Division.