The Covid-19 pandemic drastically increased the need for mental health services in Trinidad and Tobago.
As a result, the North Central Regional Health Authority’s (NCRHA) Stress Relief Centre has seen thousands of patients to date.
This was revealed in a news release from the authority yesterday, which said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for mental health services increased significantly. Aside from the fear of contracting the virus, there were major changes to our daily lives in an effort to contain and reduce the spread of the virus.
“At our Stress Relief Centre, focus was put on those who were diagnosed with Covid-19, who lost a loved one to the virus, the general public and, additionally, healthcare workers who were experiencing anxiety, burnout and stigma from being on the forefront.”
According to NCRHA’s head of Psychiatry Prof Gerard Hutchinson, since its opening in 2018, more than 6,000 people have sought assistance at the centre.
Hutchinson said: “The centre was launched to provide members of the public who are having difficulties coping with debilitating effects as a result of relationships, work, sexuality, school, abuse and other traumatic experiences with an opportunity to seek professional help.
“At the centre, persons are afforded a safe and comfortable environment to express themselves through talk therapy with a licensed psychologist, psychiatrist or mental health nurse to identify triggers and find appropriate solutions.”
Health outreach
initiatives
Similarly, NCRHA chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said: “The North Central Regional Health Authority, over the last few years, has pioneered a number of notable health outreach initiatives such as our Walk The Talk, Wound Care Clinic, Men’s Wellness, and the Great Pap Smear campaigns.
“These initiatives are strategically designed to provide preventative medical intervention, ultimately reducing the need for secondary or emergency care later on; and our Stress Relief Centre aims to deliver the same.
“Whether physical, mental or emotional health, we are committed to providing the necessary support to promote and ensure wellness among the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Since its launch, the centre has been bridging the gap between those needing but lacking free access to mental health services by providing communities with an avenue to de-stress before their challenges develop into critical or harmful states.
“It’s equipped with competent and qualified staff, and specialises in holistic stress and management of traumatic stress disorders, in order to treat effectively with issues such as depression, anxiety and other medically related stress conditions,” he added.
The centre, which is located in Endeavour Road, Chaguanas, operates from Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., via an appointment schedule.
Additionally, an extension of the clinic is also located at the Women’s Centre, at the Mount Hope Women’s Hospital, on Thursdays.