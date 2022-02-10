Marijuana trees and cured marijuana worth an estimated $763,000 were destroyed during an eradication exercise in the North Eastern Division on Thursday.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that officers went several miles into the Santa Cruz forest where they discovered eleven marijuana fields containing 520 fully grown marijuana trees, 40 pounds of cured marijuana, one camp, 200 seedlings and one drying rack.
The trees and the camp were subsequently destroyed.
The exercise, spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Maharaj and ASP Pariman, was conducted between 7 a.m. and 12 noon. Included were officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force, the North Eastern Division Gang Unit and Traffic Section, the Special Investigations Unit Jungle Operations Team and a party of officers from the TTPS Air Support Unit, led by acting Insp Rampallard, utilising drone technology. A crew from the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard, using a helicopter, also provided operational support.
Investigations are ongoing.