A total of 73,900 illicit cigarettes have been removed from the local market by the police.
During an operation on Wednesday, officials from the Multi-Agency Task Force (MATF), in the Eastern Division, carried out inspections of tobacco products and other goods on sale, for compliance with the Tobacco Control Act, Standards Act and for Health and Safety requirements.
Two locations in the Rio Claro area were searched during the exercise, resulting in the seizure of large quantities of illicit cigarettes, alcohol, pharmaceuticals and electrical items. Multiple fire prevention deficiencies and electrical hazards were also identified at the two locations.
The operation included officials of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, the Customs and Excise Division, the Ministry of Health, the Government Electrical Inspectorate and the OSHA Department of the Ministry of Labour.