Two more murders have pushed the murder toll to ten in the first six days of 2022.
The corresponding toll on this date last year was four.
An Erin man was gunned down on Wednesday afternoon, in what police suspect was a drug-related killing.
Jentle Jade Dates, also known as “Porkie”, was shot at least 20 times, police said.
A police report said Dates, 37, was at the Erin Fishing Port in company with a group of friends, liming in the seat of his pick-up, when around 5.30 p.m. a silver AD Wagon drove past the pick-up and parked about 1.5 metres (five feet) away.
Police were told that in the wagon were a driver and two passengers, all with their faces covered.
The passengers alighted from the wagon, both armed with firearms.
They opened fire in the direction of the pick-up.
The group ran in different directions, but Dates fell off the tray of the vehicle.
While Dates was on the ground, the two armed men stood over him and shot him multiple times.
The shooters returned to the vehicle, which sped off. The group of men placed Dates in the tray of his pick-up and drove him to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival at 6.10 p.m.
Cpl Smooth and other officers of the Erin Police Station went to the Erin Beach Fishing Port and secured the crime scene.
From the vehicle and the crime scene, investigators retrieved 21 spent nine-millimetre shells, and 17 spent 7.62 spent shells.
ASP Ramdeo, Insps Ramsaran and Marcelle, Sgts James and Singh led a team of officers to the crime scene.
PC Griffith is continuing investigations.
Motorcycle gunman
Meanwhile, a man was shot and killed, and his father injured, when they were ambushed in Maraval yesterday by a motorcycle-riding gunman.
Police said shortly before 3 p.m., Akelon Smith, 25, and his father, Anderson Smith, were at the corner of Brieves Road and Long Circular Road, Maraval, when a gunman riding a motorcycle stopped near them.
The man opened fire on the younger Smith, and struck his father as well. The man then sped off.
Residents who heard the gunshots contacted the police, while some assisted the two.
Police said Smith died on the scene, but his father was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was being treated up to last night.