The new year has seen an increase in motor vehicle larceny in the central division with the Toyota Aqua and Nissan cars being the vehicles of choice.
While the division has recorded a 29 percent decrease in motor vehicle larceny for 2020 to 2021, there has been an uptick in 2022, an advisory from the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated.
The thefts have taken place in Chaguanas, Couva, Freeport and Cunpia and have occurred in open residential areas and in unsecured premises between 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The targeted vehicles have been the Toyota Aqua and the Nissan Tiida, AD Wagons, B13 and B14.
Citizens have been advised to be vigilant with their vehicles, especially at night, to raise an alarm on sighting suspicious vehicles or people and to install anti-theft and alarm devices including GPS tracking systems and automatic shutdowns in their vehicles
They have also been advised to call 999, 555, or to use the TTPS App or SOS feature for immediate help.