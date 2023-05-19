The Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has called on the Government to reopen all medical centres that were affiliated to former State oil refinery Petrotrin, starting with the one at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.
OWTU president-general Ancel Roget said Wednesday that following the closure of Petrotrin in 2018, and the subsequent scuttling of the retrenched workers and retirees’ medical plans, the medical centres were also closed.
This resulted in the deaths of retirees, he said.
He said he wrote to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on this development last year and reminded him the negotiated medical plan, registered with the Industrial Court, guaranteed workers and their spouses medical coverage during their working lives and in their retirement until death.
“I also highlighted with the closure of Petrotrin, all the medical centres accessed by Petrotin employees and retirees, including the Augustus Long Hospital, were shut down, bringing an immediate end to the regular medical care and attention they provided as part of the workers’ and retirees’ terms and conditions,” Roget said during a news conference at the medical centre at Pointe-a-Pierre.
He noted the former Petrotrin medical plan also afforded access to specialised medical care at external medical facilities, and the very limited two-year medical plan with which it was replaced did not adequately cater for medical needs and requirements of retirees.
“It did not provide coverage for pre-existing conditions, and also excluded many severe illnesses covered by the former Petrotrin medical plan. Many of these illnesses were developed as a result of the intense hydrocarbon work environment.
“This hazardous work environment included prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures and pressure, toxic chemicals and carcinogenic materials, among other dangers,” he said.
Roget said as a direct result of these harsh work environments, retirees suffer with illnesses such as cancer; renal, respiratory, cardiovascular and circulatory diseases; along with spinal, stomach, bone and joint disorders.
“Further, since the removal of their medical plan, a significant number of retirees have died or experienced rapid deterioration of their various health conditions, and continue to suffer daily as a result of losing this vital and hard-earned entitlement,” Roget said.
He said the union did not receive a response from the Prime Minister.
Reiterating the union’s call for all the medical centres to be reopened fell on deaf ears, he noted all the centres are now in a state of dilapidation. “The only thing they maintain is the golf course. Let that sink in for a while.”
Roget argued that the Prime Minister had denied them their benefits, and the only thing the company maintained was the golf course for him to come and play on.
Roget called on Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd chairman Michael Quamina to reopen the medical centres at Santa Flora, Point Fortin, Penal, Trinmar, Forest Reserve and the Augustus Long Hospital so that all Petrotrin retirees and retrenched employees could get what they’re entitled to.
He also called on all retirees and former workers to go to Irving Street in San Fernando next Wednesday, as the trade dispute relevant to the medical plan (which was filed by the union on November 30, 2018) comes up for hearing at the Industrial Court.
Lamenting the condition of the Palo Seco Velodrome, Forest Reserve Sport Club and Guaracara Park, which hosted the annual Southern Games sporting extravaganza, Roget said all of these could have been kept running so that the nation’s youths could have gotten engaged in sporting activities instead of robbing people.
“But they just don’t care because all of us not making them care, because we divided among ourselves. It’s time for us to stop all this nonsense and demand what is rightfully ours. You worked for a medical plan for life, you’re still alive, let us demand it,” he said.