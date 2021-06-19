Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) President General Ancil Roget says its company Patriotic Energies and Technologies, had submitted another proposal for the assets at Petrotrin.
He made the disclosure while speaking at the wreath laying ceremony at the gravesite of former trade union leader Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler as part of the Labour Day remembrance in Fyzabad today.
He said that at the appropriate time, in the near future, “comprehensive statements” will be made by OWTU on the issue.
Roget said that following the appointment of Minster of Energy Stuart Young, Young “met with everybody, we would have requested to meet with him but he refused to meet with us. As we speak Trinidad and Tobago, there’s another proposal before them for the acquisition of those assets for which they have never responded to.”
It was last February that the Government for the third time rejected Patriotic’s proposal for the refinery. Minister of Finance Colm Imbert during a press conference confirmed that it was the end of the road for negotiations between the Government and Patriotic.
Roget this morning said there was the attempt to entangle OWTU in the acquisition process. He added. “All the mamaguy they mamaguy at elections (Local Government and General Elections) saying that OWTU is going to acquire the assets of Pointe a Pierre and OWTU won the bid, admitting that we had the best proposal, but all of that was just a ruse, a ruse in attempting to, after sending the workers home and trying to break the union, a ruse to whittle down the union’s finances and to drive us out of the landscape of Trinidad and Tobago. Well that failed but today I want to tell Trinidad and Tobago that, to date, in spite of all that they have said and they have said on many occasions that they gave us another chance, that was just a ruse ... They cannot be trusted. It was never genuine. All of the talk they would have talked around election time, it was just a ruse. But there’s a God.”
Covid-19 restrictions saw Roget and a few others at the Fyzabad public cemetery to lay the wreath on Butler’s bust at his gravesite. The usual Labour Day march from Avocat Junction to Charlie King Junction was also cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions. It was the same last year.
Roget added that the curfew, the State of Emergency and the pandemic will come to an end because of contributions of workers in this country. He said it is the worker who keep the wheels of the economy going and it is the workers, not the Prime Minister, that the country owes an eternal debt of gratitude.
He said that the trade union movement was still alive after 84 years.
Secretary General of Communication Workers Union Clyde Elder and former President of Trinidad and Tobago Farmer’s Union Shiraz Khan also spoke during the wreath laying ceremony at the cemetery.
A wreath was also laid at the Monument of La Brea Charles.