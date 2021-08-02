NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday assured that the calls made by the Emancipation Support Committee to rename Oxford Street to Kwame Ture Street is a matter that would engage the Government.
Kwame Ture, formerly known as Stokely Standiford Churchill Carmichael, was a prominent organiser in the Civil Rights Movement in the United States and the global Pan-African Movement. Ture was born at 54 Oxford Street, within the original Yoruba village.
Hinds, speaking during the Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) virtual celebrations, said when the call was made by the committee for a permanent monument which celebrates the triumph over enslavement, it was done and unveiled last year by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in front of the Treasury Building in Port of Spain.
“So the renaming of Oxford Street is matter that the Government is prepared to listen. We are open and respond to legitimate calls.”
Hinds, who was speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister who was unable to make the celebrations, urged the ESC to continue to let their voices be heard in all the issues that they stand for.
Also speaking was Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, who said he was pleased to see the monument erected in its rightful place to forever write a historical wrong.
Mitchell thanked the team of artisans who worked tirelessly on this significant monument.