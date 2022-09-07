Opposition MP Barry Padarath has questioned whether the Government intends to bring exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the Parliament to prevent TSTT from sharing information, including the salary package of former CNC3 News anchor Khamal Georges.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Padarath noted that in 2017 attorney Anand Ramlogan took TSTT to court after it refused to provide information under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on its management structure, salaries and its shareholder agreements.
He said TSTT lost that court matter as the judge determined that TSTT is a public authority and must provide information and TSTT appealed that judgment.
Padarath noted that on July 29, 2022, the Appeal Court upheld this judgment.
He said after that judgment, another Freedom of Information request was sent to TSTT for information, including the remuneration package of Georges as a senior management environmental social reputation manager; the dates on which Georges assumed duty; the date on which the position was created; the process used to employ Georges; the persons and/or committee used to evaluate or interview Georges and a copy of their report; the criteria and basis used for his hiring; the date of the advertisement of the said position; the duties of this position; and the terms and conditions of Georges’ position.
Padarath said on August 25, TSTT’s chief executive officer sent an e-mail in response to the FOI request update indicating that it was sent to the company’s legal department.
The MP said the Opposition recently received a copy of a Legal Notice 143 which states that the Government is bringing exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act.
“Tonight I ask whether a legal notice has been drafted to exempt TSTT and circumvent the ruling of the Court of Appeal. Tonight I am asking what is inside of TSTT that Government is going out at such great lengths to hide?” he said.
Padarath asked why TSTT and the Government do not want the public to know through a confirmation or denial that a $75,000 salary package “has been paid out to one man when people in this country cannot get 75 cents to buy food”.