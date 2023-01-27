Rodney Satar was fined by the court and ordered to repay the $16,000 down payment made to him for the purchase of a parcel of land.
Satar, 52 of Princes Town, was charged with the offence of obtaining $16,000 by false pretence. He appeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday, and said he was guilty of the charge.
Satar was ordered to pay compensation in the sum of $16,000 and was also fined $4,000. He was given four months to pay or, in default, he will serve nine months’ hard labour.
A victim reported to police that between November 6, 2021 and January 13, 2022, $16,000 was paid to a man, representing a down payment towards the purchase of a parcel of land valued at $80,000 located at Cunupia.
The victim later discovered the man was not in a position to sell the land and attempts to have the money refunded proved futile.
Investigations into the matter were launched by the Fraud Squad, San Fernando Office, which resulted in an exercise spearheaded by ASP Craig being conducted on January 24, 2023. During the exercise one male suspect was arrested.
Satar was charged with the offence on January 25 by constable Sooroojpaul, also of Fraud Squad, San Fernando.