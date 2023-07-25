Pan goes to the UN
...Culture Minister gets General Assembly support
Ria Taitt
“Trinidad and Tobago kindly requests the support of all member states for this draft resolution, which would recognise August 11 annually as World Steelpan Day.”
So said Culture Minister Randall Mitchell yesterday as he concluded his address to the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, delivering a statement to buttress his request to have World Steelpan Day celebrated on August 11 each year.
And his request was successful as the UN General Assembly later announced it has declared World Steelpan Day as August 11, saying the draft resolution was adopted and will be annually observed on the UN calendar.
The draft resolution received co-sponsorship from 84-member states of the General Assembly.
Mitchell led a T&T delegation which included Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore and veteran pannist and arranger Ray Holman.
“The story of the steelpan in Trinidad and Tobago is one of resilience and sustainability,” Mitchell told the General Assembly.
He said through innate creativity and resourcefulness, the evolution of the pan took flight from humble beginnings in the urban working class community of Laventille, in east Port of Spain, and rapidly gained widespread appeal and acceptance.
“For the people of our nation, Trinidad and Tobago, the steelpan represents more...than musical versatility..it is emblematic of artistic excellence, community empowerment, endurance, self-determination, community, culture, heritage and identity and, not least of all, national pride,” the minister said to the UN.
Not surprisingly, the “enticing energy” of pan music saw it adopted and replicated throughout the Caribbean, making it a common offering at tourist resorts, and even at most remote getaways in the Caribbean.
Mitchell said the pan emerged in response to the suppression of the use of other musical instruments and its conceptualisation began from the recycling of discarded materials such as milk cans, garbage can covers, and oil drums by underprivileged Afro-Trinbagonian youth for use in the annual Carnival parades in the early 1900s.
He said as the musical complexity of the Carnival parades evolved, larger 55-gallon oil drums were used to replace the earlier metallic objects and smaller drums. These larger oil drums allowed for more musical notes and more complex melodies, making the steelpan the only acoustic musical instrument invented in the 20th century.
‘Rise of the steelband’
“Following naturally was the rise of the steelband, which is an orchestra comprising the tenor pan, the double tenors and double seconds, the double and treble guitars and treble cellos, and the six, nine, and 12 basses, essentially a family of steelpans, being played by a group of musicians known as pannists,” he continued.
“We have now arrived at the pivotal point in the journey of the steelpan, and we hope that the international community can envision the positives of this musical instrument in the context of sustainable development, as we do. The ubiquitous nature of the steelpan, its versatility and its ability to cross over several musical genres but, most importantly, its proven ability to bring people together and to build intercultural understanding, is testament that there are no limitations to confine the trajectory envisioned for the steelpan,” he added.
Strategic component
Mitchell recalled that in 2019, Port of Spain was designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Music for its creativity through the steelpan as a strategic component for sustainable urban development.
He said it was “irrefutable” that the pan meaningfully contributes towards the UN’s 2030 Agenda and its sustainable developments goals (SDGs), specifically in respect of the maintenance of good health and well-being (SDG 3), providing educational opportunities, particularly for those children and youth that may not be academically inclined (SDG 4), promoting gender equality (SDG 5), and fostering sustainability within and among communities (SDG 11).
Mitchell said in 1999, the Government established the Trinidad and Tobago Steel Orchestra and later, in 2007, upgraded this organisation to the National Steel Symphony Orchestra.
In 2006, the G-pan, made from durable high-grade steel sheets, was developed by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister.
“The steelpan industry is far-reaching and is heavily dependent on the integration of a variety of sectors, such as tourism, culture, trade and education. Therefore, the manufacturing of the steelpan worldwide is a means of economic impetus, requiring both skilled and unskilled labour in its production.”
Mitchell also spoke of Panorama, the “ultimate steelband competition”.
And he said some universities in Europe, Canada and the United States have academic programmes dedicated solely to pan music.
Mitchell thanked UN member states, especially those who had joined in co-sponsoring the draft resolution.
Referring to calypsonian Merchant’s song “Pan in Danger”, Mitchell said he believed that if Merchant (Dennis Franklyn Williams) were alive today he would be confident that with the adoption of this resolution, the pan continues to rise to its zenith.
