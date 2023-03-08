Former prime minister Basdeo Panday has now been cleared of both corruption charges that had been hanging over his head.
The first was dismissed in 2012, and the other on Monday.
Panday, who turns 90 in May, had been charged with failing to declare the assets of a London Bank account to the Integrity Commission, but in 2012, he walked out the court as a free man after then-magistrate Marcia Murray cleared him of any wrongdoing.
Panday was accused of failing to disclose an account at National Westminster Bank Plc, Wimbledon, London, to the Integrity Commission for the years 1997, 1998 and 1999. In March 2006, he was found guilty and sentenced by then-chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls to two years in prison.
However, a retrial was ordered after Panday succeeded in having his conviction and sentence quashed.
That retrial took place before magistrate Murray, who held that the charge had to be dismissed as the Integrity Commission had misconducted itself by not allowing Panday to be heard before a tribunal.
Because of this Panday, was deprived of due process of law, the magistrate had found.
“The misconduct of the Integrity Commission was so serious that it would undermine public confidence in the criminal justice system and bring it into disrepute.
“The court is therefore compelled to stop these proceedings to protect the integrity of the criminal justice system,” Murray had stated.
In that matter, the former prime minister was represented by attorney David Aaronberg KC, who submitted that Panday was “singled out” and used as a political football, and the investigator failed to complete pertinent checks which was unfair to his client.
Special State prosecutor Timothy Cassel KC had dismissed arguments that Panday had not been treated fairly and said it was the court’s duty to try him, and the court’s sense of propriety and justice would be offended if the State had not done so.
But in her ruling, Murray said the Integrity Commission had failed to comply with the provisions of the Integrity in Public Life Act, under which it was constituted, when it did not advise the then-president to appoint a tribunal to enquire into Panday’s declarations.
“Mr Panday was not given an opportunity, to which he was entitled, to be heard by a properly constituted tribunal,” she had stated.
“The misconduct by the Integrity Commission was very serious. The substance of these charges was the ‘fruit of the poison tree’ which was the product of the Integrity Commission’s misconduct. Furthermore, without the product of the misconduct, these proceedings would not have arisen.
On Monday, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC discontinued the second charge against Panday; his wife, Oma; along with former minister Carlos John; and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.
The Pandays were accused of receiving £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh as an inducement or reward in relation to the construction of the new Piarco International Airport.
The other cases
In Piarco I, a group of government officials and businesspeople were charged with offences related to the alleged theft of $19 million.
The group included Galbaransingh; former finance minister Brian Kuei Tung; former national security minister Russell Huggins; former Nipdec chairman Edward Bayley (now deceased); Maritime General executives John Smith (now deceased), Steve Ferguson and Barbara Gomes; Northern Construction Financial director Amrith Maharaj; and Kuei Tung’s then-companion Renee Pierre.
Some of the group and other public officials also faced separate charges over an alleged broader conspiracy in another case known as Piarco II.
The Piarco III case was in relation to Panday, his wife, John and Galbaransingh.
In 2019, High Court judge Justice Devindra Rampersad upheld a challenge over the Piarco II case after former senior magistrate Ejenny Espinet retired with the preliminary enquiry almost complete.
The ruling meant the preliminary enquiry into the Piarco II case had to be restarted before a new magistrate, along with the Piarco III enquiry, which was also before Espinet and left incomplete upon her retirement.
The Piarco IV enquiry is also yet to be completed.
DPP Gaspard is yet to make a decision on whether or not the remaining Piarco matters will proceed or be discontinued.