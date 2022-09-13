House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George has called on the nation to work together for the country’s future.
Annisette-George was among the throng of public figures at yesterday’s opening ceremony of the Parliament at which she expressed hope and positivity for Trinidad and Tobago, as well as for a productive season in the House of Representatives and Senate.
Several endorsed President Paula-Mae Weekes’ address to both Houses, that all factions must work together.
Speaking at the reception following the ceremonial opening of the Parliament, Annisette-George said many tend to look at the glass as half-full, however, “There are a lot of positive things that we do and a lot if positive things we have achieved and I want to commend us for the positive things we have achieved.”
She said “the fact that we are expected to do better, I think that’s our goal”, adding that she hoped in the next session, “we would be able to satisfy the electorate that we are doing better”.
The Speaker stated, “I want us to remember we have a great country.”
She said each person must look at their responsibilities and not advocate that
“it is somebody else, it is the Government”. Also present was former prime minister Basdeo Panday who stated that while some of the appearance of the Red House had changed, “the politics had not”.
Former senator Ian Roach expressed his happiness at the resumption of events such as the ceremonial opening, where “everyone was present”.
Asked his thoughts on escalating crime, Roach said “crime has become a pandemic around the world”.
He, too, called on people to show love and to work alongside one another.
Psychologist Dr Joanne Spence described the evening as “excellent” and said she loved that everyone had come together.
Work for the people
Tourism Minister Senator Randall Mitchell described it as a “privilege and honour” to have attended another ceremonial opening. He said “today was a great day” and noted that some loved the pomp and ceremony, as did he for such an important occasion.
Mitchell was among those expressing gratitude that the ceremony had taken place after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19.
He said he looked forward to continuing the work of the people and to “being accountable and being held accountable”.
Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde wished the nation a happy 60th anniversary of Independence.
He recalled that as a child it was his wish to be part of the Parliament and he was now attending another opening ceremony.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds noted the attendance of the diplomatic corps and members of the public, describing the ceremony as “quite nice”.
He said the event was not as elaborate as in the past, as Covid-19 was still present.
Hinds also expressed optimism at the upcoming sittings of the House and said he looked forward to doing the work of the people.
Asked his thoughts on the President Weekes’ speech, Hinds said the President had called for the Parliament to set aside differences and work for the greater good of the people and “one can find no fault with that”.