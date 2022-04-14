Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting switch to online schooling, teachers complained of feeling “burnt out” and wanting to retire or resign.
This is according to industrial relations officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) Kerry Broomes.
Broomes was speaking yesterday during a meeting of the Joint Select Committee on Local Authorities, Service Commissions and Statutory Authorities (including the Tobago House of Assembly).
“We received several complaints of teachers being burnt out, teachers wanting to retire, some teachers have retired and resigned because they felt that the emergency online education was too much for them,” he said.
He said the online method of teaching was particularly difficult for older teachers who were not as familiar with the technology. “It was difficult for many of them to learn the new technology and execute properly. What also happened is that some teachers felt pressured. Whether it was an incorrect perception, it was a fact that they felt pressured by parents, by administration, by society in general. They couldn’t deal with it,” he added.
Broomes said some teachers simply could not handle working from home in situations where their own home lives and children impacted how they were able to function.
“It became very difficult and stressful. We had many complaints and we tried, as an association, to support our members as much as possible but it has been a difficult time for many of our members,” he said.
Greater appreciation for teachers
Committee chairman Dr Varma Deyalsingh said the pandemic has led to a greater appreciation for teachers and the roles they play in children’s lives.
“A teacher would often be the one to first see a child who is leading to be a delinquent child, a child who may be depressed because of abuse at home, a child who may have a learning disability. And sometimes the role of a teacher is really to be like a nurse or psychologist, or policeman... So the role of a teacher is very important.
“I think a lot of persons may have not appreciated their role, but with the Covid pandemic and parents having to teach their children, I think they have now again appreciated their role.”
Committee member Khadijah Ameen, however, noted there are still teachers, particularly those known as ATPs (assistant teacher—primary) who are still working under 2013 salaries of around $6,000 per month, and struggle to pay their bills.
Some have been forced to take on additional jobs to survive while waiting to be upgraded from ATPs to teacher 1, 2 or 3 positions, she said.
Executive director of the Teaching Service Commission Farya Mohammed-Basdaye said the commission is currently looking at this issue and awaiting recommendations from the Ministry of Education to move forward.