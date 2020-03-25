Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, National Security Minister Stuart Young and Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram have all declined to confirm whether Ian Alleyne is Covid-19 positive.
Alleyne says he is COVID-19-positive, and claimed he spoke with Deyalsingh about it on Tuesday night.
But at today’s media briefing held at the Ministry of Health’s Port of Spain head office, Deyalsingh said he was not prepared to breach patient confidentiality but advised that those people who would have been in contact with anyone suspected or tested positive for COVID-19 to contact the hotline, 877-WELL.
He said, “There is something called a patient’s charter of rights where any patient regardless of status, socio economic, profession they are entitled to patient confidentiality.”
And he added that the day he, as Health Minister, “break that sacred rule” he will “ not even wait for the Prime Minister to fire me, I will resign”.
“Patient confidentiality is the bedrock of our health system and I take it very seriously,” he said.
Parasram also declined to give details, saying he had been careful not to share the identities and addresses of confirmed cases in Trinidad and Tobago.
Young instead asked reporters to “read between the lines”, describing the case as being of serious concern from a national security point of view, and one that is now of concern among the media fraternity.
Young was alluding to the fact that Alleyne, the host of the Crime Watch, mingled with journalists during an interview with Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan during the March 17 Golden Grove, Arouca riot, and also reported the laying off of casino workers at Grand Bazaar last week.
Young said, “This is of serious concern and use this as an opportunity and an example to us all of how contact spread really works because it is real and now amongst you all from the message I have been getting and how one person being irresponsible can be in contact with all of us in this room and we don’t even know it and for extended period of time. You were just doing your job, you were being sent on assignment to do your job and all of that can be defeated by the irresponsibility of persons who have travelled.”