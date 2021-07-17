The man hailed as the unsung hero of the Steelband movement, Godwin Bowen died suddenly on Friday. At the time this report was being written, his family was awaiting the autopsy report.
Bowen was a skilled arranger and had been a part of the Pambeti Steel Orchestra since its inception in 1982.
Under his musical stewardship Pamberi developed from an okay sounding band into an internationally acclaimed force to be reckoned. The band produced at least three albums featuring his arrangements.
Bowen was very much into the science of music and the technology of music as it related to the pan. He always spoke of improving the recording process of the pan, seeking to improve it to the point where it easily sat well with other instruments and recordings would become in demand in the clubs just as other popular music.
Bowen encouraged fellow arrangers to create music of lasting substance and not “fast food” music.
Originally from Point Fortin, Bowen also served as the arranger for the Arima Angel Harps Steel Orchestra in the mid 2000’s.